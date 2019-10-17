Penguins' Jared McCann: Iffy against Dallas
McCann (lower body) isn't sure if he'll be able to play Friday against the Stars, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
McCann returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche, but it appears as though his status for Friday's contest may boil down to a game-time decision. If he's able to go, the 23-year-old should return to a top-six role and a spot on the second power-play unit against Colorado.
