McCann secured a two-year, $5.88 million contract with Pittsburgh on Friday.

Despite a disappointing postseason in which McCann served as a healthy scratch in Game 3 against Montreal, the Penguins have decided to extend the restricted free agent for two more years. The Ontario native has moved all around Pittsburgh's lines but should slot in as the third-line center next season. Just because he signed a new contract, McCann could still be on the trade block for general manager Jim Rutherford.