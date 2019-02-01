Penguins' Jared McCann: Joins team via trade

McCann was acquired by the Penguins from the Panthers -- along with Nick Bjugstad -- in a swap for Derick Brassard (upper body), Riley Sheahan, a 2019 second-round pick and two 2019 fourth-round picks.

McCann will likely slot into the Penguins' third line, an upgrade from his fourth-line assignment in Florida. McCann is on pace to top his production from last season (28 points) and needs just two goals to set a new career high. The 22-year-old's fantasy value could jump even higher if coach Mike Sullivan slides Phil Kessel down to McCann's wing in order to give the team three scoring lines.

