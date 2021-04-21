McCann dished out a pair of assists in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Devils.

McCann has at least a point in three consecutive games and 11 of the past 14, as he's long since put a slow start behind him. He has 12 goals and 25 points in 33 appearances this season. While it would take a torrid last 10 games, McCann has worked his way within striking distance of reaching the career-best 35 points he posted in each of the past two seasons.