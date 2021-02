McCann (lower body) is considered day-to-day, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports, which means he could still be an option against the Islanders on Thursday.

McCann could benefit from the extra time off after the team's clash with the Devils on Tuesday was postponed. If Ontario native is unable to suit up Thursday, it could open up a spot in the lineup for Zach Aston-Reese (shoulder) who appears to be nearing a return to the ice following an extended layoff.