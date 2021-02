McCann (lower body) was placed on the injured reserve Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

With this move, McCann will be out until at least Feb. 18, but he doesn't have a clear timetable yet. The 24-year-old forward has five points and a plus-2 rating through 11 games. Fortunately for Pittsburgh, Zach Aston-Reese (shoulder) is expected to return as soon as Thursday to replace McCann in the lineup.