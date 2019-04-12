Penguins' Jared McCann: Late scratch Friday
McCann (upper body) was missing from warmups and won't play in Game 2 versus the Islanders on Friday, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.
During Game 1, McCann was cross-checked in the back by Cal Clutterbuck and he may still be feeling the ill effects of it. McCann has added solid depth to the Penguins since being traded from the Panthers at the deadline. Teddy Blueger will draw into the lineup and Zach Aston-Reese will bump up to the second line to fill McCann's void.
