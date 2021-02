McCann (lower body) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game versus the Islanders, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

According to Wes Crosby of NHL.com, McCann is considered a game-time decision still, but he's certainly trending in the right direction. If the 24-year-old cracks the lineup Saturday, he'll likely play on either the second or third line as he looks to build on the five points he posted through the first 11 games.