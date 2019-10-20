Penguins' Jared McCann: No update provided
McCann missed Saturday's game against the Golden Knights with an undisclosed injury. Following the game, head coach Mike Sullivan did not provide an update on his status.
McCann has missed two of Pittsburgh's last three games. His last absence came due to a lower-body injury, but this most recent issue may or may not be related to that. Until the Penguins put a timeline on a return, his status for Tuesday's game remains up in the air.
