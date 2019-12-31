Penguins' Jared McCann: Notches helper
McCann registered an assist and three hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
McCann provided the secondary assist on Patric Hornqvist's goal at 16:51 of the second period. After taking just one assist in the first five games in December, McCann has a goal and four helpers over his last seven appearances. He's produced a solid 23 points, 76 shots on goal and 59 hits through 37 outings in 2019-20.
