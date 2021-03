McCann (upper body) won't be an option against the Devils on Thursday but has been cleared for full contact.

With Evgeni Malkin (lower body) sidelined, the Penguins could really use McCann in the lineup to step into the second-line center role. Instead, it seems Evan Rodrigues figures to be tasked with that responsibility. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old McCann was starting to produce offensively with three goals and two assists in his last six contests.