Penguins' Jared McCann: Opens scoring with PPG

McCann scored a power-play goal and had a team-leading five shots Sunday in a 4-3 shootout win over Arizona.

McCann opened the scoring less than three minutes into the game, scoring his 13th goal of the season. The 23-year-old, who was a first-round pick of Vancouver in 2014, has really clicked since joining the Penguins; he has 24 goals and 43 points in 75 games since being acquired from Florida during the 2018-19 season.