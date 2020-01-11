Penguins' Jared McCann: Overtime hero Friday
McCann tallied the game-winning goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche
Matt Murray let in the tying goal by the Avalanche's Matt Calvert in the final minute of the third period. McCann made sure the Penguins would win by scoring in the added frame. It's the 12th goal and 25th point of the season for the 23-year-old, who also has 87 shots on goal, 64 hits and a plus-14 rating in 42 games this season. He's on track for his first 40-point output in his fifth NHL campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.