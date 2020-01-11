Penguins' Jared McCann: Overtime hero Friday

McCann tallied the game-winning goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche

Matt Murray let in the tying goal by the Avalanche's Matt Calvert in the final minute of the third period. McCann made sure the Penguins would win by scoring in the added frame. It's the 12th goal and 25th point of the season for the 23-year-old, who also has 87 shots on goal, 64 hits and a plus-14 rating in 42 games this season. He's on track for his first 40-point output in his fifth NHL campaign.