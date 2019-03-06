Penguins' Jared McCann: Picks up assist
McCann earned an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Florida.
McCann is thriving with his recent promotion to the top line, as he has racked up five points in his previous four outings. The 22-year-old figures to be locked into his spot alongside Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel as long as he continues to compile points.
