Penguins' Jared McCann: Picks up assist

McCann earned an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Florida.

McCann is thriving with his recent promotion to the top line, as he has racked up five points in his previous four outings. The 22-year-old figures to be locked into his spot alongside Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel as long as he continues to compile points.

