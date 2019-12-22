Penguins' Jared McCann: Picks up power-play assist
McCann notched a power-play helper and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.
McCann set up Jake Guentzel for the Penguins' only goal of the game. The 23-year-old has found a groove with three points in his last four contests. McCann is up to 21 points, 72 shots and 55 hits in 34 appearances this season.
