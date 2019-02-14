Penguins' Jared McCann: Pots empty-net goal Wednesday
McCann's 11th goal of 2018-19 was scored on an empty net in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Edmonton.
McCann has three goals in his last four games and is up to 21 points in 53 games this season.
