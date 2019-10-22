Penguins' Jared McCann: Ready to rock
McCann (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Panthers, NHL.com's Alain Poupart reports.
McCann missed Saturday's 3-0 loss to Vegas due to a lower-body issue, but he'll return to a top-six role as well as a spot on the Penguins' second power-play unit against Florida. The 23-year-old has picked up three goals and four points in seven games this campaign.
More News
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Trending toward playing Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: No update provided•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Back in action Friday•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Iffy against Dallas•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Unable to suit up Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.