Penguins' Jared McCann: Ready to rock

McCann (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Panthers, NHL.com's Alain Poupart reports.

McCann missed Saturday's 3-0 loss to Vegas due to a lower-body issue, but he'll return to a top-six role as well as a spot on the Penguins' second power-play unit against Florida. The 23-year-old has picked up three goals and four points in seven games this campaign.