Play

Penguins' Jared McCann: Registers assist in victory

McCann recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

McCann has helpers in back-to-back games yet hasn't scored in his last six outings. The natural center's prolonged scoring drought could further fuel general manager Jim Rutherford to hit the trade market in the hopes of finding a winger to play with Sidney Crosby. If that happens, McCann could move back to the third-line center role.

More News
Our Latest Stories