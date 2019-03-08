Penguins' Jared McCann: Registers assist in win
McCann tallied a helper against the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
McCann continues to roll with six points in his last five games, along with 10 shots, six blocks and a plus-9 rating. The Ontario native has settled in well with his new team, as he already has half as many points as he did in Florida (18) , in significantly fewer games (17 versus 46). Part of the 22-year-old's production is likely due to the fact he is playing on the top line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel.
