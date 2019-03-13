Penguins' Jared McCann: Registers two points in win
McCann notched a goal and an assist versus the Capitals on Tuesday.
In just 20 games with the Penguins, McCann has racked up nine goals and four assists and seems to be a perfect fit to play alongside Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. The Ontario native recorded four multipoint efforts in his previous eight contests and will look to keep rolling versus the Sabres on Thursday.
