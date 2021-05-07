McCann scored a goal and dished a pair of assists in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Sabres.
McCann assisted on the first and fourth of Jeff Carter's tallies in the contest. In between those goals, McCann's second-period marker ended up counting as the game-winner. The 24-year-old forward has 14 tallies, 32 points, a plus-16 rating and 90 shots on net through 42 appearances as a middle-six forward.
More News
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Hands out assist•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Doles out two helpers•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Keeps rolling with two-point night•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Tacks on power-play assist•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Big night with man advantage•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Consecutive multi-point games•