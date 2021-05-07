McCann scored a goal and dished a pair of assists in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Sabres.

McCann assisted on the first and fourth of Jeff Carter's tallies in the contest. In between those goals, McCann's second-period marker ended up counting as the game-winner. The 24-year-old forward has 14 tallies, 32 points, a plus-16 rating and 90 shots on net through 42 appearances as a middle-six forward.