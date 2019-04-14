Penguins' Jared McCann: Ruled out for Game 3
McCann (upper body) will not play in Sunday's Game 3 matchup against the Islanders, Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
McCann was hoping to slot back into the lineup for Game 3 after being a late scratch for Game 2. The Canadian was cross-checked in the back during Game 1 and seemingly hasn't recovered in time for the Penguins' first game at home in the series. Teddy Blueger and Zach Aston-Reese will likely see their roles changed in McCann's absence.
