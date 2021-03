McCann (upper body) is considered day-to-day and won't be available versus the Rangers on Tuesday, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.

McCann's absence will stretch the Pens' forward compliment that is already without Jason Zucker (lower body). Prior to getting hurt, McCann was rolling with five points in his previous six contests while in a second-line role. In his stead, Evan Rodrigues, Zach Aston-Reese or Brandon Tanve could all be in line for a top-six spot.