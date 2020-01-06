Penguins' Jared McCann: Scores 11th of season
McCann scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.
McCann converted a 2-on-1 rush four minutes into the first period to pull the Penguins even at 1-1. That was the extent of the offensive for Pittsburgh, which gave up three unanswered Panthers goals after that. McCann's goal was his first in seven games and gave him 11 goals and 24 points in 40 games this season. The 23-year-old has 22 goals in 72 games with Pittsburgh since being acquired during the 2018-19 season. He had 27 goals in 212 career games with Vancouver and Florida prior to that.
