Penguins' Jared McCann: Scores against Austria

McCann notched a goal in Tuesday's World Championship tuneup game versus Austria.

McCann was a late addition to the Team Canada roster, but likely cemented his spot in the lineup with his performance. The Ontario native was a solid addition to the Penguins at the trade deadline, as he racked up 11 goals and six helpers in 32 appearances. The natural center could find himself on Sidney Crosby's wing next season, which would bolster his fantasy value.