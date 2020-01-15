Penguins' Jared McCann: Scores goal, assist in win

McCann scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 victory over the Wild.

McCann continued his red-hot pace, as he scored a goal in his third straight game. With the return of Sidney Crosby, the 23-year-old McCann now finds himself lined up as the first-line left wing, instead of his usual center role. Already a solid fantasy play, the Ontario native's assignment alongside Crosby makes him a top-end value option. On the year, Pittsburgh is 11-1-1 when McCann finds the back of the net, so coach Mike Sullivan will no doubt want to keep him rolling.