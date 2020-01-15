Penguins' Jared McCann: Scores goal, assist in win
McCann scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 victory over the Wild.
McCann continued his red-hot pace, as he scored a goal in his third straight game. With the return of Sidney Crosby, the 23-year-old McCann now finds himself lined up as the first-line left wing, instead of his usual center role. Already a solid fantasy play, the Ontario native's assignment alongside Crosby makes him a top-end value option. On the year, Pittsburgh is 11-1-1 when McCann finds the back of the net, so coach Mike Sullivan will no doubt want to keep him rolling.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.