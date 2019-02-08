Penguins' Jared McCann: Scores goal
McCann recorded his first goal as a Penguin against his former club the Panthers on Thursday.
McCann took just four games to notch his first goal in the Black and Gold. The Ontario native is currently slotted into a third-line center role and will likely continue to fill that spot as long as coach Mike Sullivan wants to keep utilizing Nick Bjugstad on the wing. Lines will no doubt be shuffled about once Evgeni Malkin (upper body) returns to action, however, the 22-year-old McCann should provide solid depth scoring regardless of where he fits into the lineup.
