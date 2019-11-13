Penguins' Jared McCann: Scores power-play goal in loss
McCann scored his sixth goal of the season in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.
McCann's goal scored midway through the second period came on a Pittsburgh power play and was his first PPG of the 2019-20 season. With Sidney Crosby sidelined due to a lower-body injury, the 23-year-old saw more ice time than he's typically accustomed to and rewarded the gesture with a power-play goal. In the last four games, McCann has found the scoresheet six times (2G, 4A).
More News
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Three-point third period in win•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Grabs assist in loss•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Ready to rock•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Trending toward playing Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: No update provided•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.