Penguins' Jared McCann: Scores power-play goal in loss

McCann scored his sixth goal of the season in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

McCann's goal scored midway through the second period came on a Pittsburgh power play and was his first PPG of the 2019-20 season. With Sidney Crosby sidelined due to a lower-body injury, the 23-year-old saw more ice time than he's typically accustomed to and rewarded the gesture with a power-play goal. In the last four games, McCann has found the scoresheet six times (2G, 4A).