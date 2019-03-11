Penguins' Jared McCann: Scores twice Sunday

McCann scored two goals, one shorthanded and the other an empty-netter, in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

McCann now has eight goals and 11 points in 19 games for the Penguins, and he found himself on the left wing side of Sidney Crosby in this contest. He added four shots, three blocked shots, and two PIM in the game. The two-score performance helped McCann set a career high in points with 29, registered in 65 games between the Panthers and Penguins this season. Coach Mike Sullivan is known for rotating wingers frequently, but McCann will have a boost in fantasy value as long as he occupies a top-line spot.