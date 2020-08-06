McCann is not in the lineup Wednesday for Game 3 against Montreal, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports. He is a presumed healthy scratch.

McCann hasn't received the "unfit to play" label, so this appears to be a coach's decision in favor of Sam Lafferty, who is in the lineup Wednesday. McCann provided solid secondary scoring in the regular season (35 points in 66 games) and skated 7:43 of power-play time across Games 1 and 2, so his scratch comes as a bit of a surprise. By comparison, Lafferty recorded six goals and seven assists in 50 games this season.