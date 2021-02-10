McCann (lower body) was designated as week-to-week after coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "He is going to be week-to-week at this point with a lower-body injury."

The news effectively rules McCann out for at least the Pens' next two outings though it could certainly be longer. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old center was stuck in a five-game goal drought during which he managed just one assist and six shots. With McCann sidelined, it could open up a spot on the third line for Zach Aston-Reese (shoulder) who is nearing a return and could be activated prior to puck drop versus the Islanders on Thursday.