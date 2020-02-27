Play

Penguins' Jared McCann: Sitting out Wednesday

McCann (upper body) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

McCann hasn't skated for a couple of days, and the team is evaluating the severity of his upper-body injury. The 23-year-old bounces around the lineup, but his absence opens the door for Evan Rodrigues and Conor Sheary to enter the lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories