McCann recorded a power-play assist, two shots on net and four blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

McCann's power-play prowess was displayed again when he earned an assist on the first of Jake Guentzel's two goals in the third period. The 24-year-old McCann is at 21 points through 29 appearances, with nine of those points coming with the man advantage. The center has added 63 shots and a plus-7 rating, although the four blocks he posted Sunday isn't typical. He's blocked multiple shots in only two games this year and has just 13 total.