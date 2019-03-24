Penguins' Jared McCann: Tallies incredible goal

McCann posted a pair of goals, including a beautiful spin-o-rama shorthanded score, which was the game-winner, in a 3-2 victory against the Stars on Saturday.

The 22-year-old hadn't produced anything since leaving Sidney Crosby's wing a couple games ago and was actually pointless in his last five games before Saturday. But his two goals helped the Penguins pick up two points on a day where just about every team in the Metropolitan race won. His shorthanded marker might be the best goal by any member of the Penguins this season. Despite the scoring drought before Saturday, McCann has 11 goals and 15 points in 26 games with the Penguins. Overall, he has 19 goals and 33 points in 72 games this season.