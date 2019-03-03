Penguins' Jared McCann: Tallies two points

McCann posted a goal and an assist in a 5-1 victory against the Canadiens on Saturday.

Within seconds after the opening faceoff, coach Mike Sullivan's decision to move McCann to the top line paid dividends. McCann grabbed a turnover at the blue line and quickly shoveled the puck to Sidney Crosby, who had a give-and-go play with Jake Guentzel that led to a goal 19 seconds into the game. McCann then ended the game with an empty-netter goal. Since coming to the Penguins, McCann has been excellent producer with six goals and seven points in 15 games, and if he continues to play with a red-hot Crosby, McCann's fantasy value escalates considerably. In 61 games, McCann has 14 goals and 25 points this season.