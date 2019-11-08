Penguins' Jared McCann: Three-point third period in win
McCann finished with a goal and two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.
McCann broke open the floodgates by lighting the lamp 1:38 into the third period, and he proceeded to assist on Pittsburgh's next two goals as the team erased a 3-0 deficit to halt the Islanders' win streak at 10 games. This was McCann's second three-point effort of the season, but he has just three points in the other 12 games combined.
