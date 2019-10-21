Penguins' Jared McCann: Trending toward playing Tuesday
McCann (lower body) was wearing a regular jersey and centered the second line during Monday's practice, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
McCann looks on track to play in Tuesday's game against his former team the Panthers after sitting out two of the last three contests. He's slated to line up with Patric Hornqvist and Dominik Kahun.
