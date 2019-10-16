Penguins' Jared McCann: Unable to suit up Wednesday
McCann (lower body) wasn't present for warmups and won't play in Wednesday's game against the Avalanche, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
McCann's absence leaves the team with just 11 healthy forwards, so they'll roll with seven defensemen. Dominik Simon is slated to take McCann's spot on the second power-play unit, while Sam Lafferty will center the second line at even strength. Defenseman Jusso Riikola may play left wing on the fourth line in this matchup.
More News
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Day-to-day with lower-body issue•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Erupts for three points•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Scores against Austria•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Added to Team Canada•
-
Penguins' Jared McCann: Bothered by shoulder issue•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.