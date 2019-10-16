Penguins' Jared McCann: Unable to suit up Wednesday

McCann (lower body) wasn't present for warmups and won't play in Wednesday's game against the Avalanche, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

McCann's absence leaves the team with just 11 healthy forwards, so they'll roll with seven defensemen. Dominik Simon is slated to take McCann's spot on the second power-play unit, while Sam Lafferty will center the second line at even strength. Defenseman Jusso Riikola may play left wing on the fourth line in this matchup.