Penguins' Jarred Tinordi: On waiver wire
Tinordi was waived by the Penguins on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Torontoreports.
Tinordi has appeared in 53 contests -- primarily with the Canadiens -- but is still looking for his first NHL goal. Unfortunately for the defenseman, he will have to wait a little longer as he will start the season in the minors with the Baby Pens. Given Pittsburgh's depth on the blue line, it would take a significant number of injuries for the 25-year-old to crack the game-day lineup, so look for him to spend the 2017-18 campaign in the minors.
