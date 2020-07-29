Zucker scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's exhibition matchup with the Flyers.

Zucker picked up a rebound in front of the crease to tie the game and force overtime. Originally brought in to play on the wing with Sidney Crosby, Zucker is set to join Evgeni Malkin on the second line instead now that Jake Guetnzel is healthy. Still, playing with either of the Pens' world-class centers will give Zucker plenty of chances to find the back of the net during the postseason.