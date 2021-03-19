Zucker (lower body) has begun skating as he works his way back from injury. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Zuck skated for the second day in a row today on his own back in Pittsburgh, which is really encouraging from our standpoint. He's making progress."

While it's a step in the right direction, Zucker is likely still weeks away from returning to the lineup and will need to first rejoin practice in a full capacity. The Penguins could certainly use a top-six winger at this point following the injury to Evengi Malkin (lower body). Until Zucker is cleared to play, Brandon Tanev appears set to get the first crack at a top-six role.