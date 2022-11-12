Zucker scored a goal and delivered five hits during a 4-2 victory over the host Maple Leafs on Friday in the Hockey Hall of Fame game.

Zucker, who has three tallies in four games, collected goals during back-to-back games for the first time in 13 months. The 30-year-old left winger one-timed a pass from Evgeni Malkin on Friday, giving the Penguins a 2-1, second-period advantage. Zucker, who added four shots against the Maple Leafs, last netted tallies in consecutive contests on Oct. 23 and 26, 2021.