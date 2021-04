Zucker tallied a goal on four shots and had two PIM Sunday in a 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Zucker collected a loose puck off an offensive-zone faceoff and blew a quick shot past Buffalo goalie Dustin Tokarski, getting the Penguins on the board midway through the third period. It was the first point in five games for Zucker, who has seven goals and four assists on the year.