Zucker (lower body) was labeled a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Zucker was originally labeled week-to-week when he was injured against Dallas on Dec. 12 but it appears he has progressed quickly in his recovery. If the 30-year-old winger does suit up versus New York, he would almost certainly jump right back into his spot on the second line alongside Evgeni Malkin. Prior to his absence, the California native recorded five points in his prior five outings, including a pair of power-play helpers.