Zucker is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury.
Given the expected length of Zucker's absence, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 30-year-old vet end up on injured reserve in the coming days. Danton Heinen, who's been a healthy scratch for five of Pittsburgh's last seven games, could be a regular in the lineup during Zucker's absence.
