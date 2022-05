Zucker (lower body) won't be available against the Rangers for Game 1 on Tuesday but hasn't been ruled out for Thursday's Game 2.

Zucker is skating but hasn't been cleared for contact yet according to coach Mike Sullivan. If the winger is given the green light Thursday, he figures to jump right into a second-line role with Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell. In the meantime, Danton Heinen is poised to fill that spot.