Zucker scored a goal and earned an assist on Thursday, leading the Penguins to a 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Zucker, who has combined to score just 17 goals over the past two seasons, seeks to build off Thursday's strong start. Eager to regain his scoring touch, Zucker was left all alone at the top of the faceoff circle and one-timed a slapshot past Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka at 4:12 of the first period. The 2010 second-round draft pick scored a career-high 33 goals for the Wild five seasons ago and reached the 20-goal plateau four times. Fantasy managers searching for scoring depth could benefit by adding Zucker, who spends a lot of time on Evgeni Malkin's line.