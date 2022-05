Zucker recorded seven hits and three shots in 13:11 of ice time against the Rangers in game 3 on Saturday.

Zucker was back in the lineup after three games on the sidelines and certainly didn't hold back, leading the Penguins with his seven hits. With Rickard Rakell (upper body), coach Mike Sullivan has shuffled up the lines a bit, deploying Zucker on the third group with Jeff Carter, though that could certainly change before Game 4 on Monday.