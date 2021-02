Zucker left in the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Capitals with an apparent lower-body injury.

Zucker collided awkwardly into the boards after getting his right leg caught up with Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen. The 29-year-old forward required assistance to get back to the bench, and he's not expected to return to Tuesday's game. The Penguins should provide an update at some point before Thursday's rematch against the Capitals.