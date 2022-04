Zucker is being evaluated from a lower-body injury after leaving Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Zucker struggled off the ice late in the first period and didn't join the Penguins' bench to start the second. It's unclear if he'll be able to return to this contest. If not, Zucker should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Blue Jackets.